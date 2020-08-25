Insider Buying: Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider James Crawford bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,230 ($17,287.34).

LON WINE opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $322.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 426.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.94. Majestic Wine PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 488.90 ($6.39).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

