Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Purchases 15,475 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,759.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 494,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,780.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,690 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30.

On Monday, August 17th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,958 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.40.

On Friday, August 14th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,975 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,012 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.64.

On Monday, August 10th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,080 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,284.80.

On Thursday, June 11th, Marcus Lemonis bought 23,500 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,845.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Marcus Lemonis bought 13,975 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $300,183.00.

Camping World stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 90,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.15.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,943,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Camping World by 25.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 161,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Camping World by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

