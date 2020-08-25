Insider Buying: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Purchases 43,543 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Director David B. Juran bought 43,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $414,093.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,904,266.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

