InsaneCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $246.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $170,211.25 and $246.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00772223 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005594 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037595 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00673737 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000104 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,717,272 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

