INO COIN (INO) Price Tops $2.50 on Major Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $450.33 million and approximately $468,907.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00021826 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. During the last week, INO COIN has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00126663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.01713570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00191601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00150948 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.