Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 15232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

A number of research firms have commented on IMVT. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -22.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Immunovant by 29.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter worth about $41,155,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter worth about $26,785,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Immunovant by 8.8% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,088,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 88,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 50.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 303,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

