Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMVT. Raymond James began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,124. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Immunovant by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 50.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 303,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

