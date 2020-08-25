Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Iclick Interactive Asia Group updated its FY 2020

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICLK. BidaskClub raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

