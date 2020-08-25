Ian Douglas Sutcliffe Sells 5,000 Shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) Stock

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) Director Ian Douglas Sutcliffe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.76, for a total transaction of C$98,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,805.

Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital raised Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

