Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BofA Securities currently has $48.50 price target on the stock.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.62.

HTHT opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -166.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $43.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Huazhu Group’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

