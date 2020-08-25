Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Get Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HNP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.