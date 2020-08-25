HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives $1.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 108.4% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,455,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,317,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 4,254,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,692. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

