HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

