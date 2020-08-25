Holly Energy Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,477 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 put options.

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of HEP opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.