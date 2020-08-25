HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Announces — Dividend of $0.05

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

HireQuest stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,412.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

