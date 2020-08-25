Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heritage Financial worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 279.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,746,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of HFWA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. 355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $704.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.66. Heritage Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

