Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 950,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,787 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.64% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $42,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,417.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,685. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

