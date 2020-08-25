Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.20 Per Share

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) announced a dividend on Monday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BOOT stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.66. Henry Boot has a 52-week low of GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 351 ($4.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $339.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Gerald Jennings purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £19,882.50 ($25,980.01). Also, insider Darren Littlewood purchased 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625.84 ($26,951.31).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

