Helmerich & Payne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,162 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,613% compared to the typical daily volume of 243 put options.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after buying an additional 12,289,657 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $32,555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658,177 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.