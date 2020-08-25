Helmerich & Payne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,162 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,613% compared to the typical daily volume of 243 put options.
Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after buying an additional 12,289,657 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $32,555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658,177 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
