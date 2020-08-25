Helen Jones Buys 1,000 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Helen Jones bought 1,000 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £5,800 ($7,578.73).

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 576 ($7.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 621.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 723.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 1-year low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $186.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.48) by GBX (15.49) (($0.20)). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fuller, Smith & Turner plc will post 6392.9997308 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSTA shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

