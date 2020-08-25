Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of HEI.A traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.18. 279,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,177. Heico has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $113.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

