Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 2,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 109,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 227.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

