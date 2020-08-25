Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $19,273,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HR stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.