Head to Head Survey: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) & Farmers National Banc (OTCMKTS:FMNB)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Farmers National Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.63 $5.02 million N/A N/A Farmers National Banc $130.59 million 2.65 $35.76 million $1.29 9.50

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Farmers National Banc pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commercial National Financial and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 21.50% N/A N/A Farmers National Banc 27.57% 12.96% 1.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company operates in through 39 locations and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

