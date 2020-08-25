Head to Head Survey: Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) versus MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)

Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) and MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Collier Creek and MCCORMICK & CO /SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collier Creek 0 0 1 0 3.00 MCCORMICK & CO /SH 3 4 2 0 1.89

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus target price of $154.78, suggesting a potential downside of 23.69%. Given MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MCCORMICK & CO /SH is more favorable than Collier Creek.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Collier Creek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Collier Creek has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collier Creek and MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A MCCORMICK & CO /SH $5.35 billion 5.05 $702.70 million $5.35 37.91

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has higher revenue and earnings than Collier Creek.

Profitability

This table compares Collier Creek and MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek N/A 0.71% 0.69% MCCORMICK & CO /SH 13.74% 21.34% 7.24%

Summary

MCCORMICK & CO /SH beats Collier Creek on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collier Creek

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors. Collier Creek Holdings was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French, Frank's RedHot, Lawry's, Club House, Gourmet Garden, and OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and Vahiné brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain's, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Flavor Solutions segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

