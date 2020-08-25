Head to Head Review: State Street (NYSE:STT) versus Pacific Premier Bancorp (NYSE:PPBI)

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get State Street alerts:

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares State Street and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $13.13 billion 1.85 $2.24 billion $6.17 11.17 Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 3.81 $159.72 million $2.60 8.72

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for State Street and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 9 7 1 2.44 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

State Street presently has a consensus target price of $75.94, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than State Street.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 20.27% 12.74% 0.98% Pacific Premier Bancorp 1.59% 4.94% 0.76%

Risk & Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

State Street beats Pacific Premier Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. In addition, it offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, and online bill payment services. It operates 44 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.