Head to Head Review: Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) vs. Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Happiness Biotech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $138.29 million 0.39 $6.54 million N/A N/A Happiness Biotech Group $65.06 million 0.89 $12.69 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natural Alternatives International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Natural Alternatives International and Happiness Biotech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International -3.19% -4.84% -3.33% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats Natural Alternatives International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, the company sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. It manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. The company's private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

