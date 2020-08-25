Head to Head Comparison: Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) vs. General American Investors (NASDAQ:GAM)

General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) and Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get General American Investors alerts:

This table compares General American Investors and Solar Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General American Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital $154.71 million 4.62 $56.02 million $1.71 9.90

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than General American Investors.

Volatility and Risk

General American Investors has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Capital has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General American Investors and Solar Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General American Investors N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital -7.14% 7.51% 3.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for General American Investors and Solar Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General American Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Capital 0 0 7 0 3.00

Solar Capital has a consensus target price of $18.54, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Solar Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than General American Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of General American Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Solar Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of General American Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Solar Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

General American Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Solar Capital pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Solar Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Solar Capital beats General American Investors on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.