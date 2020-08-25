Head-To-Head Comparison: Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) versus Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -241.69% N/A -58.57% Arena Pharmaceuticals -5,727.22% -31.14% -28.59%

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $143.01 million 3.10 -$400.42 million ($7.60) -0.66 Arena Pharmaceuticals $806.43 million 4.84 $397.55 million $7.69 8.81

Arena Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Clovis Oncology. Clovis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clovis Oncology and Arena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 2 4 2 0 2.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals 1 0 12 0 2.85

Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 131.94%. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $78.42, indicating a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals beats Clovis Oncology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain. It is also developing APD418, a calcium-independent myofilament derepressor for the treatment of decompensated heart failure. The company has collaboration agreements with United Therapeutics Corporation; Everest Medicines Limited; Axovant Sciences GmbH; Outpost Medicine LLC; CY Biotech Company Limited; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Eisai Co., Ltd.; and Eisai Inc. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

