Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,549 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Harsco were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 7.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,040,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 148,106 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,955,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 80,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2,635.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,289,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.25 million. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.