Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

