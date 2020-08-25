Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

