Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

