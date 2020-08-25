Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

HAB opened at €8.58 ($10.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hamborner Reit has a fifty-two week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a fifty-two week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $684.22 million and a PE ratio of 35.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.58 and its 200 day moving average is €8.64.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

