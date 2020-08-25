Halma plc (HLMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.96 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,259 ($29.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,248.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,151.23. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,377 ($31.06).

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.58), for a total value of £467,318.16 ($610,633.95).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,030 ($26.53) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,460 ($19.08) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) target price (up from GBX 2,080 ($27.18)) on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,033.89 ($26.58).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

