Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 33,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 202,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,083,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

