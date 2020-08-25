H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 69,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 47,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.