Guardant Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 768% compared to the average daily volume of 357 call options.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $483,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $588,468.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,022,728 shares of company stock valued at $750,438,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 199.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.19 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.17.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

