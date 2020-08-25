Guardant Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,822 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,397% compared to the typical daily volume of 113 put options.

NASDAQ GH opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -73.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $4,603,792.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,744,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,174,840.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $644,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,022,728 shares of company stock worth $750,438,877 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 199.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.