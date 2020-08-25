Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SUPV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of SUPV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $282.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.77 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

