Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,138,600 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 2,895,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.7 days.

GMBXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Mexico in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Grupo Mexico alerts:

Shares of GMBXF stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Grupo Mexico has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.