Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.43 ($26.39).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA GYC opened at €21.50 ($25.29) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.46.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.