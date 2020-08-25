Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

GBDC opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 82,204 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $1,043,990.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,440.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 67,200 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $848,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 385,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,463. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

