GoldMint Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001620 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $361,319.88 and $282.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00129342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.54 or 0.01730508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00192797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00155559 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

