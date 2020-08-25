Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

Gold Fields has increased its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

