Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Update

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

GOL traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. 1,292,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,943. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 55.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

