GNY (GNY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.99 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One GNY token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. During the last week, GNY has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1,543.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00126718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.01709373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00191515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00150828 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.