Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 18.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.10.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. Glaukos Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

