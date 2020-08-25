Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,063 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,372. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

