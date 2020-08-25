Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 462.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 174.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2,267.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Gentex by 1,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Gentex by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,744. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

